Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $39 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 138.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,775 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53,507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,554.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,817.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

