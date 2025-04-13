Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $42.25 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $42,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

