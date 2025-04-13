Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $53.40 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $53,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,581,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $785.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $973.27.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,073.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.