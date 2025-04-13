Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 46,634 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,196 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $43,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $328.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.74.

COIN opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,554,708.90. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,646.78. The trade was a 96.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,767 shares of company stock valued at $48,326,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

