Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,081,813 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,081,813 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $68,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

