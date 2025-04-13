Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $176,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,251,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,471,000 after acquiring an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Rollins Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ROL opened at $55.30 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

