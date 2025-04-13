Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $560.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $572.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.73.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

