Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.34% from the stock’s current price.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $323,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,827 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

