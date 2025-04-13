Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. Melius Research raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $514.54 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.04 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.08 and its 200 day moving average is $492.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. The trade was a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

