Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $166.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $159.64 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,835.24. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.62 per share, for a total transaction of $195,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. The trade was a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

