Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $208.98 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.