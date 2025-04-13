Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3,820.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in UFP Industries by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 337,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,457,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,675,000 after buying an additional 188,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

