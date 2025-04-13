Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,895 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of IDT worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDT by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in IDT by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in IDT by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

IDT Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.58.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.

IDT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. IDT’s payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

