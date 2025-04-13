Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

