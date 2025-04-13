Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after acquiring an additional 118,881 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPS opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.97.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

