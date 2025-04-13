SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,446 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,039,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,703.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,006.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 108,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $233.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.