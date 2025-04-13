SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,189 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $235.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

