SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after acquiring an additional 730,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after acquiring an additional 696,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $352.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.12.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

