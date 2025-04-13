SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.69 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

