SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.44. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

