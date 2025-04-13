SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 32,725 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

AT&T stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

