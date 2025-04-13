SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,585 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

