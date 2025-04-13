Sanders Capital LLC Has $995.03 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,301 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of AstraZeneca worth $995,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

