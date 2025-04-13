Sanders Capital LLC Raises Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 32,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 60.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ING Groep

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.