Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,566,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
