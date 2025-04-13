Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $536.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $553.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

