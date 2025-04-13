Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,742 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,869 shares during the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 196,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 131,610 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,998,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

