Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1,266.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,769 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.