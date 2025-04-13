Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Increased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085,249 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 6.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 1.78% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $96,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

