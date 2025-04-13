Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $166,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.59 and its 200-day moving average is $239.93. The company has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9188 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

