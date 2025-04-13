Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.09.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

