Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,831 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

