Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $108.42 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

