Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,975 iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IAT stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $629.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

