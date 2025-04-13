Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3544 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

