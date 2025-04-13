Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Price

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BP

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. BP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, analysts expect that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in BP by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BP by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.