Seeds Investor LLC Sells 429 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Seeds Investor LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,748,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,943,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

