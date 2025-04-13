Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

Sempra Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia J. Warner bought 700 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $49,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,823.35. This represents a 8.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

