Seven Hills Realty Trust’s (SEVN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SEVN stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEVN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 110,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

