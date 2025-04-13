Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Position Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.35% of Silgan worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Silgan by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Insider Activity

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

