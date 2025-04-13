Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after buying an additional 294,553 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 152,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $157.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,741,491.26. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $302,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.42. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,699 shares of company stock worth $13,969,851 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.