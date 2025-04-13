SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Decreased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,475,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after acquiring an additional 672,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after acquiring an additional 349,820 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

SSNC opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

