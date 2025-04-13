Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

