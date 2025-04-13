Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys 6,350 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Ceeto Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $52.67 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

