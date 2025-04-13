Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 80,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 342,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

