Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $668.81 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $706.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $718.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

