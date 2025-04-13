Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

