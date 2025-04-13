Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 76,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 288,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 202,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 25,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.63 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

