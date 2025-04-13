Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,169 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Raymond James cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

