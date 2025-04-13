Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 855.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Strategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $299.98 on Friday. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

